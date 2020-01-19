Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.