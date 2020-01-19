Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4,604.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ARI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

