Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.