1,019 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

