Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $59.15 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $59.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.