Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $180,339,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.41. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

