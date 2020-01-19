State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 228 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

