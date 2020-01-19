Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

