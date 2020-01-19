SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

