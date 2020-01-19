State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

OFG stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

