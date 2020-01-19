NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.