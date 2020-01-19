Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,786,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,362.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

