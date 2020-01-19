Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 600 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $22,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 343.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 83,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $5,864,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $145.13 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.