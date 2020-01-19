Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

