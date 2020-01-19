Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 135 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $121.89 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.