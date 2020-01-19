Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.22.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.49 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

