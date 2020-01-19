Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

Humana stock opened at $366.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

