Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $129,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,777,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $13,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.