Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,947 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 310.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

