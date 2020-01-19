Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

