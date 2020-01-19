Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $305.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.30 and a 200-day moving average of $277.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

