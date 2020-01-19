First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,016,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.