First National Bank of Omaha Buys 3,345 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

