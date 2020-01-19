Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

LLNW opened at $5.43 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

