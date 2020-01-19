First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,532,000 after buying an additional 220,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $88.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.