First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 185 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.