Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 411 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $891,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

