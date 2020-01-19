First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 605 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

