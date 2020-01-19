Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $228,000 Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

