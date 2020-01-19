First National Bank of Omaha Has $974,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Boeing were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

Boeing stock opened at $324.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

