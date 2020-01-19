Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

