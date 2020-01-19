First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.16 Million Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Argo Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.16 Million Stake in Argo Group
First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.16 Million Stake in Argo Group
First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,293 Shares of Icon Plc
First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,293 Shares of Icon Plc
First National Bank of Omaha Buys 927 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp
First National Bank of Omaha Buys 927 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Arista Networks Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Arista Networks Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report