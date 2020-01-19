First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.16 Million Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Argo Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

