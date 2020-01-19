First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.