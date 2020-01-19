First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,293 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.