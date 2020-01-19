First National Bank of Omaha Buys 927 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.14% of Carolina Financial worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARO shares. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $709,069. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $42.62 on Friday. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $954.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.