Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $221.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $226.90. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

