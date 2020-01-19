Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonos by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.12 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

