Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 10,103 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,712,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

