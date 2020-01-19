Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $151.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

