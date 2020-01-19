Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,771 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.66 and a twelve month high of $332.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

