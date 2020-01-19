Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $81.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

