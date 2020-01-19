Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $272.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

