Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 30,855 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 1,042,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.68 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

