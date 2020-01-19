Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.28. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.