Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after buying an additional 1,539,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,893,000 after buying an additional 574,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

