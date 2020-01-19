Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,048 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $23.61 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

