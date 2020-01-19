Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

SPLV opened at $59.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

