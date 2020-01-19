Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE MO opened at $51.02 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.