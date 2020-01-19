700 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 31.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 774,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $2,928,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

