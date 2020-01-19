Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

GE stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

